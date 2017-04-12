版本:
BRIEF-Snap Inc announces date of Q1 2017 Results

April 12 Snap Inc:

* Snap Inc - will hold quarterly conference call to discuss Q1 2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
