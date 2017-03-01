版本:
2017年 3月 2日 星期四

BRIEF-Snap Inc prices IPO of 200 mln Class A shares at $17 per share

March 1 Snap Inc:

* Snap Inc announces pricing of initial public offering

* Snap Inc prices IPO at $17 per share

* Says total offering size is $3.4 billion

* Says announced pricing of its initial public offering of 200 million shares of Class A common stock at a price to public of $17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
