BRIEF-Snap Inc says users can now create filters in Snapchat app - Blog

June 28 Snap Inc :

* Snap Inc says starting today, users can now create filters in Snapchat app, customize them - Blog

* Snap Inc - Geofilter can cover an event or entire block for an hour or up to ninety days; Pricing starts at $5.99 Source text : (bit.ly/2dhendY) Further company coverage:
