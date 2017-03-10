版本:
BRIEF-Snap-On CEO Nicholas Pinchuk's FY 2016 total compensation $9.6 mln vs $10.7 mln

March 10 Snap-on Inc

* Ceo nicholas pinchuk 's fy 2016 total compensation $9.6 million versus $10.7 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
