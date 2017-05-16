BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin adjusts funding arrangement in WS Atkins offer

May 16 Snc-lavalin Group Inc

* Offer update

* As noted in offer announcement, part of consideration for offer is to be funded from syndicated credit facility and a term loan agreement

* Snc-Lavalin has amended and restated syndicated credit facility and term loan agreement into a single agreement

* Amended and restated syndicated credit facility agreement) containing a committed revolving credit facility of c$2,750,000,000, a committed term facility of £300,000,000 and a new c$2,500,000,000 uncommitted credit facility

* Bridge facility agreement has been terminated and will be removed from snc-lavalin and atkins websites

* Bridge facility agreement has been terminated and will be removed from snc-lavalin and atkins websites

* Syndicated credit facility agreement and term loan agreement will also be removed from snc-lavalin and atkins websites and will be replaced by amended and restated syndicated credit facility agreement