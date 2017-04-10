版本:
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin awarded inspection services contract from HMDC and Exxonmobil Canada Properties

April 10 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin awarded inspection services contract from HMDC and Exxonmobil Canada Properties

* SNC-Lavalin - has been awarded 6-year contract by partnership composed by Hibernia Management & Development Company and Exxonmobil Canada Properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
