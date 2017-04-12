版本:
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin awarded two UK design contracts

April 12 SNC-lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin awarded two UK design contracts

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Announce award of two design contracts for London Underground

* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - Services provided by SNC-Lavalin's Rail & Transit team will assist LU in improving rail vehicle accessibility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
