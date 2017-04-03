BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin confirms its approach to buy WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Snc-Lavalin Group Inc:
* Snc-Lavalin confirms that it has made an approach to WS Atkins
* A transaction would value WS Atkins at approximately $3.5 billion
* Confirms it has made approach to buy entire issued & to be issued share capital of Atkins at 2,080 pence per WS Atkins share in cash
* Confirms that it is currently in discussions with WS Atkins
* If transaction was to proceed, it is currently contemplated that up to $1.9 billion will come from Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec
* Does not currently expect total equity portion of financing, including any equity from CDPQ, to exceed one third of total consideration
* Will have right to reduce offer price by dividend amount paid/becomes payable by WS Atkins to WS Atkins shareholders before completion of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, May 24 The newly refurbished Citibanamex branch in Mexico City's affluent Del Valle neighborhood opens into a Scandinavian-chic space where salespeople chat with clients at touch screens. The next room, though, is filled with customers queueing up in front of tellers or waiting on benches. Outside, more line up to use the ATMs.