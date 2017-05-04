BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin Group Q1 earnings per share C$0.60

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Snc-lavalin Group Inc :
* SNC-Lavalin announces solid earnings in q1 2017, with a net income attributable to SNC-Lavalin shareholders of $90 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue c$1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.9 billion
* 2017 outlook maintained
* FY2017 earnings per share view C$1.89, revenue view C$8.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
* Expect increased segment EBIT margins for all segments in 2017, compared to 2016, except for Mining & Metallurgy
* Total new contract awards for Q1 amounted to $1.2 billion
* Revenue backlog totaled $10.1 billion at end of March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.