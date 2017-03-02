BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin Group reports Q4 earnings per share C $0.01

March 2 Snc-lavalin Group Inc:
* Q4 revenue c$2.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.4
billion
* Snc-Lavalin announces fourth quarter results, with a 2016
full year adjusted diluted eps from e&c of $1.51, a 5% increase
in dividend and an increase in its outlook for 2017
* Q4 earnings per share c$0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For 2017, adjusted diluted eps from e&c in range of $1.70
to $2.00
* Revenue backlog totaled $10.7 billion at end of december
2016
* "We anticipate continuing market challenges in 2017 in
certain of company's sectors"
* Expect increased segment ebit margins for all segments in
2017, compared to 2016, except for mining & metallurgy
