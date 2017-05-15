BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins

May 15 Snc-lavalin Group Inc

* No intention to increase offer for ws atkins

* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased

* Snc-Lavalin bidco reserves right to increase offer price if there is, on or after date of this announcement, (i) an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer for atkins by a third party offeror

* Reserves right to increase offer if (ii) an announcement of a possible offer for atkins by a third party potential offeror

* Us federal trade commission has granted request for early termination of hart-scott rodino waiting period