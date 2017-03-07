版本:
BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin's unit awarded a 5-year commissioning support services framework agreement by Petroleum Development Oman

March 7 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc

* SNC-Lavalin - unit Kentz Overseas Company WLL awarded a 5-year commissioning support services framework agreement by Petroleum Development Oman

* SNC-Lavalin - framework agreement extends from 2017 to 2022

* SNC-Lavalin - under deal, co to provide systems completions, commissioning, start-up service activities on portfolio of oil and gas megaprojects in Oman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
