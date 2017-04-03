版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Snipp provides corporate and financial update

April 3 Snipp Interactive Inc

* Snipp provides corporate and financial update

* Snipp Interactive Inc says Q1/2017 revenue are forecast to exceed revenue for Q1/2016

* Cash flow breakeven is expected to be reached sometime during second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
