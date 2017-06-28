版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance appoints Brian Driscoll as president and CEO

June 28 Snyder's-lance Inc

* snyder’s-lance, inc. Appoints brian driscoll as president and chief executive officer

* Snyder's-Lance inc - driscoll has been serving as company's interim president and ceo since april Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
