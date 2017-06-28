BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance appoints Brian Driscoll as president and CEO

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Snyder's-lance Inc
* snyder’s-lance, inc. Appoints brian driscoll as president and chief executive officer
* Snyder's-Lance inc - driscoll has been serving as company's interim president and ceo since april
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada