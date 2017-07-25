BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance begins performance transformation plan

July 25 (Reuters) - Snyder's-lance Inc

* Snyder's-Lance begins performance transformation plan

* Snyder's-Lance - ‍plans to restructure its sales organization enabling greater alignment of co's people, resources and strategies

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍appointment of John Maples as chief customer officer, effective immediately​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - as part of re-organization, Frank Schuster, currently president, DSD division, has been appointed to president, sales execution​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍company is announcing closure of its chips plant in Perry, Florida​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍plant is expected to close by end of September 2017​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍as a result, company will reduce its global workforce by approximately 250 positions​

* Snyder's-Lance Inc - ‍reductions will occur across organization and will be effective by end of this week.​