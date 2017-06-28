版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance says in connection with Brian Driscoll's appointment as president & CEO, he will receive an annual base salary of $900,000 - SEC Filing

June 28 Snyder's-lance Inc

* Snyder's-Lance - In connection with Brian Driscoll's appointment as president & CEO, he will receive an annual base salary of $900,000 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2toOQMD] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐