BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance says in connection with Brian Driscoll's appointment as president & CEO, he will receive an annual base salary of $900,000 - SEC Filing

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Snyder's-lance Inc
* Snyder's-Lance - In connection with Brian Driscoll's appointment as president & CEO, he will receive an annual base salary of $900,000 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2toOQMD] Further company coverage:
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows