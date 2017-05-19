版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Social Reality files for sale of upto 4.6 mln shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing

May 19 Social Reality Inc

* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage:
