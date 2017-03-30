版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Social Reality sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million

March 30 Social Reality Inc

* SRAX reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $45 million to $50 million

* Social Reality Inc - Management reiterates 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to be between $2 million and $5 million.

* Qtrly gross revenue reached $11.5 million, increasing 42% over Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐