版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 02:57 BJT

BRIEF-Socket Mobile completes agreement to extend expiration date of a credit line agreement

March 21 Socket Mobile Inc :

* Completed business financing modification agreement to extend expiration date of revolving credit line agreement for domestic portion of line

* Agreement extended expiration date of revolving credit line agreement for domestic portion of line by 1 additional year to Feb 27, 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2mMHxX7 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐