2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Sodastream International Q1 earnings per share $0.66

May 10 Sodastream International Ltd

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.66

* Sodastream reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rose 14.3 percent to $115.3 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.66 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
