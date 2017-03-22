BRIEF-Sodastream says work stoppage at unit's Lehavim facility not impacted business operations

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 Sodastream International Ltd:
* In Q4 2016, co was notified by Histadrut that employees of co's Israeli subsidiary had decided to join the Histadrut
* Employees of co’s Israeli subsidiary at Lehavim facility decided to join Histadrut and established an employees’ committee
* As of the date of annual report, work stoppage has not adversely impacted the company’s business operations - SEC filing
* Co commenced negotiating a collective bargaining agreement with committee and Histadrut in accordance with applicable law
* During March 2017, employees committee issued dispute notice to co - SEC filing
* Committee's dispute notice to co permits employees to initiate a work stoppage not earlier than 15 days following date of notice Source text: (bit.ly/2mthsAV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.