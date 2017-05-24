版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 13:49 BJT

BRIEF-Softbank has amassed a $4 bln stake in Nvidia Corp- Bloomberg

May 24 (Reuters) -

* Softbank Group Corp has amassed a $4 billion stake in Nvidia Corp making it the fourth-largest shareholder in the chipmaker - Bloomberg, citing sources Source: bloom.bg/2qNPVLr Further company coverage:
