BRIEF-sohu.Com expects Q2 total revenues between $420 mln-$450 mln

June 5 Sohu.Com Inc

* sohu.com provides updated guidance for second quarter 2017

* Sees Q2 total revenues to be between us$420 million and us$450 million

* Sees Q2 non-gaap loss per fully-diluted share to be between us$1.21 and us$1.47

* Sees Q2 gaap loss per fully-diluted share to be between us$1.60 and us$1.86

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.96, revenue view $420.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S