BRIEF-sohu.Com expects Q2 total revenues between $420 mln-$450 mln

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 5 Sohu.Com Inc
* sohu.com provides updated guidance for second quarter 2017
* Sees Q2 total revenues to be between us$420 million and us$450 million
* Sees Q2 non-gaap loss per fully-diluted share to be between us$1.21 and us$1.47
* Sees Q2 gaap loss per fully-diluted share to be between us$1.60 and us$1.86
* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.96, revenue view $420.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.