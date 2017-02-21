BRIEF-Sohu.com sees Q1 loss per shr between US$1.65 and US$1.90

BRIEF-Praxair confirms agreement in principle regarding deal with Linde AG
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
Feb 21 Sohu.Com Inc
* Sohu.Com reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Q4 revenue $412 million versus I/B/E/S view $397.4 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $345 million to $375 million
* Qtrly gaap net loss attributable to Sohu.com Inc. was US$66 million, or US$1.71 loss per fully-diluted share.
* Qtrly non-gaap net loss attributable to Sohu.com was $1.79 loss per fully-diluted share
* Sees Q1 gaap net loss before non-controlling interest to be between US$50 million and US$60 million
* Sees Q1 non-gaap loss per fully-diluted share to be between US$1.55 and US$1.80
* Sees Q1 gaap loss per fully-diluted share to be between US$1.65 and US$1.90
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017