BRIEF-Solar Alliance signs letter of intent to acquire U.S. solar assets

April 4 Solar Alliance Energy Inc-
* Solar Alliance signs letter of intent for acquisition of
U.S. Solar assets
* Solar Alliance Energy - as per loi, co will acquire
seller's team of employees and acquire seller's pipeline of
in-process residential solar projects
* Company anticipates that acquisition will materially
increase revenues and net income at solar alliance
* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - in consideration for assets,
Solar Alliance will pay up to us$2 million in contingent
payments
