BRIEF-Solar Alliance signs letter of intent to acquire U.S. solar assets

April 4 Solar Alliance Energy Inc-

* Solar Alliance signs letter of intent for acquisition of U.S. Solar assets

* Solar Alliance Energy - as per loi, co will acquire seller's team of employees and acquire seller's pipeline of in-process residential solar projects

* Company anticipates that acquisition will materially increase revenues and net income at solar alliance

* Solar Alliance Energy - pursuant to loi, co will acquire seller's team of employees, acquire seller's pipeline of in-process residential solar projects

* Solar Alliance Energy Inc - in consideration for assets, Solar Alliance will pay up to us$2 million in contingent payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
