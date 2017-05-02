版本:
BRIEF-Solar Senior Capital declares monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share

May 2 Solar Senior Capital Ltd

* Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Announces quarter ended march 31, 2017 financial results; declares monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share for may, 2017

* At March 31, 2017, net asset value (nav) per share was $16.81, up a penny from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
