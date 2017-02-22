BRIEF-Solar Senior Capital Ltd Q4 net investment income per average share of $0.35

Feb 22 Solar Senior Capital Ltd

* Solar Senior Capital Ltd announces quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 financial results; declares monthly distribution of $0.1175 per share for march, 2017

* Qtrly net investment income per average share of $0.35

* Solar Senior Capital Ltd says at December 31, 2016, net asset value per share was $16.80, a "modest" increase from prior quarter

* Solar Senior Capital Ltd says expect new $75 million equity commitment to Solar Life Science Program Llc to generate mid-to-high teens return on equity