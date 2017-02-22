版本:
BRIEF-Solar Senior Capital Ltd, Solar Senior Capital Ltd form JV with Deerfield Management

Feb 22 Solar Capital Ltd

* Solar Senior Capital Ltd - co, Solar Senior Capital Ltd have formed Solar Life Science Program LLC with Deerfield Management

* Solar Senior Capital Ltd - including anticipated leverage, LSJV's total investable capital is expected to be approximately $700 million

* Solar Senior Capital - Solar Capital, Co, affiliates of JV and Deerfield Management committed equity capital of up to $350 million to LSJV

* Solar Senior Capital Ltd - LSJV is expected to generate a mid-to-high-teens return on equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
