BRIEF-SolarCity reports FY 2016 net loss of $820.4 million

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 SolarCity Corp:
* Says FY revenue was $730.3 million versus $399.6 million last year
* Says FY net loss was $820.4 million
* SolarCity, owned by Tesla Inc, says its total consolidated indebtedness was $3,580.4 million as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Says anticipate significantly reduced expenditures related to manufacturing operations at Riverbend manufacturing facility in Buffalo, New York
* Says agreed to spend or incur about $5 billion in combined capital, costs in state of New York during 10-year period following full production of Riverbend manufacturing facility
* Says expect significantly reduced expenditures at Riverbend facility as a result of manufacturing relationship with Panasonic
* Says as of December 31, 2016, company had approximately 12,243 total employees compared with 15,273 total employees as of December 31, 2015
* Says anticipate commencing solar module and solar roof manufacturing in the second half of 2017 with photovoltaic cells sourced from Panasonic
* Says "working towards ramping production to 1 gigawatt of solar cell production by 2019"
* Says identified potential modifications to manufacturing equipment, factory layout related to solar cell manufacturing line at Buffalo Plant
* Says potential modifications to manufacturing equipment at buffalo facility may increase production capacity of facility above 1 gigawatt/year Source text: bit.ly/2mfAmdP Further company coverage:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.