2017年 5月 10日 星期三 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Solaredge announces Q1 revenue $115.1 million

May 9 Solaredge Technologies Inc

* Solaredge announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 revenue $115.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $114.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $120 million to $130 million

* Q2 revenue view $120.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
