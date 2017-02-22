版本:
BRIEF-Soligenix receives European patent for formulation of synthetic hypericin to treat psoriasis

Feb 22 Soligenix Inc

* Soligenix Inc - Proprietary formulation of synthetic hypericin has been granted a European patent for treatment of psoriasis

* Soligenix Inc - Currently enrolling patients into a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of SGX301 for treatment of CTCL

* Soligenix Inc - Results of ongoing Phase 3 CTCL clinical study are expected by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
