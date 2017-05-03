版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Soligenix receives FDA protocol clearance of pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of sgx942

May 3 Soligenix Inc:

* Soligenix receives FDA protocol clearance of pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of sgx942 for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients

* Soligenix Inc- Soligenix plans to begin the study in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
