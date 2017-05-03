BRIEF-Soligenix receives FDA protocol clearance of pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of sgx942

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Soligenix Inc:
* Soligenix receives FDA protocol clearance of pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of sgx942 for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer patients
* Soligenix Inc- Soligenix plans to begin the study in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.