BRIEF-Soligenix reports Q1 loss per share $0.32

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Soligenix Inc-
* Soligenix announces recent accomplishments and first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue $1.3 million versus $2.6 million
* Soligenix - anticipate initiating pivotal phase 3 trial of sgx942, for treatment of oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, in q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
