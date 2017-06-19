版本:
BRIEF-Soligenix says presenting final results from SGX942 Phase 2 clinical trial at MASCC

June 19 Soligenix Inc:

* Complete efficacy and long-term follow-up safety results from SGX942 phase 2 oral mucositis clinical trial to be presented at the 2017 multinational association for supportive care in cancer conference

* Soligenix- On basis of results, received FDA clearance, EMA scientific advice on, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, to be initiated in 2017 for SGX942 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
