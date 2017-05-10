BRIEF-Solium Capital anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Solium Capital Inc:
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle
* Under new agreement, UBS customers will upgrade to a UBS branded version of Shareworks, Solium's stock plan administration platform
* Increase in revenues from strategic partnership is not expected to be material to Solium in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit