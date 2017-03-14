BRIEF-Solium qtrly EPS $0.016

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 15 Solium Capital Inc
* Solium releases 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results
* Solium Capital Inc - revenue increased by 12% to $18.9 million for q4 of 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.016
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$25.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Solium Capital Inc - cash on hand as at december 31, 2016 totaled $63.7 million with no debt on balance sheet
* Solium Capital Inc - solium expects incremental investment, predominantly in product development, of between $10 and $15 million over a 24 month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard