BRIEF-Some Facebook users faced technical issue earlier on Monday; issue now fixed- spokesman

May 8 (Reuters) -

* Some Facebook users were unable to access Facebook briefly due to a technical issue earlier on Monday; co has now fixed the issue - Facebook spokesman Further company coverage:
