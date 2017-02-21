BRIEF-Sonic Automotive Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.84 from cont ops

Feb 21 Sonic Automotive Inc

* Says Q4 net income included net loss from operations related to Echopark of $0.03 per share

* Quarterly earnings per share of $0.83

* Sonic automotive, inc. Reports record results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.84 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonic automotive inc - expect 2017 new vehicle industry volume to be between 17.0 million and 17.5 million units

* Sonic automotive inc - project diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for 2017 to be between $2.00 and $2.10 per share

* Sonic automotive inc - qtrly total revenue $2.56 billion versus billion $2.47 billion last year

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonic automotive inc - qtrly new retail vehicles revenue $ 1.40 billion versus $1.38 billion

* Sonic automotive - "expect 2017 to be consistent with 2016 environment for dealers "

* Sonic automotive inc- projecting a loss related to echopark for 2017 of between $0.23 and $0.27 per diluted share

* Sonic automotive inc - q4 pre-owned units sales and gross profit of 29,621 and $41.5 million, respectively

* Sonic automotive inc - board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share payable in cash for stockholders of record on march 15, 2017