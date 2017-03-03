版本:
BRIEF-Sonic Corp appoints Clifford Hudson to reassume position of president

March 3 Sonic Corp:

* Sonic Corp - appointed Clifford Hudson to reassume position of president, in addition to role as chairman of board and ceo, effective March 9, 2017.

* Sonic Corp - Hudson's appointment followed Todd Smith's resignation Source text:(bit.ly/2mVWAyj) Further company coverage:
