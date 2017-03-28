BRIEF-Sonic reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.
March 28 Sonic Corp -
* Sonic reports second fiscal quarter earnings per share growth of 14% driven by refranchising gains
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share $0.25
* Q2 same store sales fell 7.4 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy drive-in-level margins of 15.5% to 16.0%
* Sees fy capital expenditures of $40 million to $45 million r
* Continues to expect adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of down 7% to flat year over year
* Qtrly total revenue $100.2 million versus $133.2 million
* Sees negative 2% to 0% same-store sales for system in 2017
* Expected fy 2017 quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share
* Sees 65 to 75 new franchise drive-in openings in 2017
* Q2 revenue view $105.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $483.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.