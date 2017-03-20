版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 20日 星期一 18:57 BJT

BRIEF-Sonoco implements price increases for some products in N.America

March 20 Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco implementing price increases for all rigid paperboard containers in North America

* Sonoco products- implementing price increases for all round composite cans, shaped rigid paperboard containers in north america by minimum of 5 percent

* Sonoco products co- increase is effective with shipments beginning April 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
