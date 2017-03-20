BRIEF-Sonoco implements price increases for some products in N.America

UK delays Euribor trial to 2018
LONDON, May 24 A London trial of six former Deutsche Bank and Barclays traders, charged with manipulating benchmark Euribor interest rates, has been delayed until next year.
March 20 Sonoco Products Co
* Sonoco implementing price increases for all rigid paperboard containers in North America
* Sonoco products- implementing price increases for all round composite cans, shaped rigid paperboard containers in north america by minimum of 5 percent
* Sonoco products co- increase is effective with shipments beginning April 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl and other over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Says starting today, it's introducing redesigned Trending Results page; Users will be able to see new results page on iPhone in U.S. - blog