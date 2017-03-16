BRIEF-Sonoco Products Co entered into a three-year, $150 million term loan facility with Bank of America

March 16 Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco Products Co - on March 13, 2017, co entered into a three-year, $150 million term loan facility with Bank of America - SEC filing

* Sonoco Products Co - full $150 million was drawn from this facility on March 13, 2017

* Sonoco Products - proceeds used to fund acquisition of Packaging Holdings Inc and subsidiaries, including Peninsula Packaging, Llc, on March 14, 2017