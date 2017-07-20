FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sonoco reports Q2 core earnings per share $0.71
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
2017年7月20日 / 中午11点35分 / 1 天内

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co

* Sonoco reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.71

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 sales $1.24 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products Co - ‍full-year 2017 base earnings guidance is expected to be a range of $2.73 to $2.80​

* Sonoco Products Co - ‍Sonoco expects third-quarter 2017 base earnings to be in range of $0.71 to $0.77 per diluted share​

* Sonoco Products Co - sees ‍2017 operating cash flow and free cash flow approximately $445 million and $100 million, respectively​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products Co qtrly consumer packaging segment sales rose 2.0 percent

* Sonoco Products Co qtrly paper and industrial converted products segment sales grew by 8.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

