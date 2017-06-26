版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Sonoco to acquire Clear Lam Packaging

June 26 Sonoco Products Co:

* Sonoco to acquire Clear Lam Packaging Inc

* Sonoco Products Co - deal for approximately $170 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐