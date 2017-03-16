版本:
BRIEF-Sonoma Pharmaceuticals announces results from Sebuderm Gel study in treatment of Seborrheic Dermatitis

March 16 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals announces results from Sebuderm™ gel study in treatment of Seborrheic Dermatitis

* IGA of efficacy improvement from baseline was 33% at day 14 and 52% at day 28 for the study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
