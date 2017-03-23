版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 16:07 BJT

BRIEF-Sonoma Pharmaceuticals receives final payment from sale of Latin America business

March 23 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Sonoma receives final $1.5 million payment from sale of Latin America business to Invekra S.A.P.I. de C.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
