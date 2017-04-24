版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Sonor Investments announces retirement of CFO Stephen Mills

April 24 Sonor Investments Ltd

* Sonor Investments Limited reports financial results for the year ended december 31, 2016 and three months ended March 31, 2017

* Sonor Investments Ltd - announced retirement of Sonor's CFO, Stephen Mills, and corporate secretary, Bill Kinnear

* David Middleton has joined co as Stephen Mills' replacement as CFO

* Sonor Investments Ltd - net income for 3 months ended March 31 $9,000 versus $38,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐