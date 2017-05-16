BRIEF-Sonova FY income after taxes up 3 pct at CHF 356.2 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
May 16 SONOVA HOLDING AG
* FY GROUP SALES OF CHF 2,395.7 - UP 15.3% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND 15.6% IN SWISS FRANCS
* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.30 PER SHARE - INCREASE OF 9.5%, NORMALIZED PAYOUT RATIO OF 41%
* OUTLOOK FOR FY 2017/18 - CONSOLIDATED SALES ANTICIPATED TO GROW BY 10% TO 12% AND NORMALIZED EBITA TO RISE BY 10% TO 14%, BOTH MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCIES
* FY NORMALIZED EBITA OF CHF 481.4 MILLION - UP 12.1% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AND 11.8% IN SWISS FRANCS
* FY REPORTED INCOME AFTER TAXES WAS CHF 356.2 MILLION, UP 3.0% FROM PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling