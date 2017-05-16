BRIEF-Sonova sees 2017/18 sales up 10-12 pct in local currency

May 16 Sonova Holding AG

* Says outlook for fy 2017/18 - consolidated sales anticipated to grow by 10% to 12% and normalized ebita to rise by 10% to 14%, both measured in local currencies

* Says proposed dividend of chf 2.30 per share

* Sonova says expect continued solid growth in sales and profitability in both hearing instruments and cochlear implants segments during 2017/18

* Sonova says before one-time costs related to audionova in both 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years, we expect a corresponding increase in ebita of 10%-14% in local currencies