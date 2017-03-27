BRIEF-Sophiris Bio Q4 loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Freddie Mac enhances Deep MI CRT Program
* Freddie mac - second front-end credit risk transfer offering, freddie mac deep mi crt di 2017-1
March 27 Sophiris Bio Inc:
* Sophiris Bio reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and key corporate highlights
* Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Sophiris Bio Inc - at dec 31, 2016, co had cash, cash equivalents and securities available-for-sale of $29.0 million and working capital of $27.8 million
* Sophiris Bio Inc - expects to receive six-month biopsy data for all patients in late 2017 or early 2018
* Sophiris Bio Inc - expects that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through end of 2018
* Sophiris Bio- not planning on pursuing second phase 3 trial in bph,unless can secure development partner to fund new trial,obtain other financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
